Derbend Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,940,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.50. 38,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,940. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.