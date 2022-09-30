Derbend Asset Management Has $227,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

USMV stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835,157 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.