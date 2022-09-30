Derbend Asset Management Sells 6,497 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.3% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management owned 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 437,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,434. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

