Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $181.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.