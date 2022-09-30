Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $22.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Trinseo Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $653.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

