Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.60. 3,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.
Developed International Equity Select ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.