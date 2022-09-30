Dexfin (DXF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.55 Million

Dexfin (DXF) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Dexfin has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $53,714.00 worth of Dexfin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexfin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dexfin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dexfin’s launch date was December 8th, 2019. Dexfin’s total supply is 1,168,000,000 coins. Dexfin’s official message board is blog.dexfin.com. The official website for Dexfin is dexfin.com/en. Dexfin’s official Twitter account is @dexfinexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXFIN is a platform for users' digital assets. It allows participants to buy, store and manage their digital assets, maybe profit from staking, save on fees, take advantage of tokenization, and more.Dexfin (DXF) Token is a utility token that is based on the Ethereum – ERC20 specification. DXF was designed to be used as a payment token and gives its holder several benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexfin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dexfin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dexfin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

