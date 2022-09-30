Dexioprotocol (DEXI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $853,627.67

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Dexioprotocol has a market capitalization of $853,627.67 and approximately $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexioprotocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dexioprotocol has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dexioprotocol
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexioprotocol Coin Trading
