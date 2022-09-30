dFuture (DFT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4,145.06

dFuture (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One dFuture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded down 91.4% against the US dollar. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $4,145.06 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dFuture Coin Profile

dFuture (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

