Dfyn Network Reaches One Day Volume of $205,973.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

