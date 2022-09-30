Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.50 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

