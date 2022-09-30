Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

DGLY stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

