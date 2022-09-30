Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,680.26

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $92,680.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00276513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001230 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002505 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,611,983 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

