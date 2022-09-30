Dipper Network (DIP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $316,821.04

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $316,821.04 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.20 or 0.99989318 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00082604 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

