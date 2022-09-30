Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Direxion World Without Waste ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.



