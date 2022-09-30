Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Carl D’Ammassa Acquires 36,992 Shares

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa acquired 36,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.84 ($12,068.44).

Distribution Finance Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

LON DFCH traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 27 ($0.33). 752,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.71).

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It also provides floorplan finance, unit stocking finance, and rental and hire fleet finance, as well as personal savings products, including fixed rate deposits and notice accounts.

