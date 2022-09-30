Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.32

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.32 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 11923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,813,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 342,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,961,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,546,000 after purchasing an additional 125,129 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

