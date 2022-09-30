Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $362.00 at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.32.

DPZ opened at $316.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.19. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $310.99 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

