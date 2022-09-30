Doont Buy (DBUY) Trading 28.5% Lower This Week

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Doont Buy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Doont Buy has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doont Buy has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doont Buy alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doont Buy Profile

Doont Buy launched on August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. The official website for Doont Buy is www.doontbuy.org/#. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Doont Buy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doont Buy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doont Buy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doont Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doont Buy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.