Dopex (DPX) Price Down 32.2% This Week

Dopex (DPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Dopex has a market capitalization of $117.43 million and approximately $979,635.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dopex has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Dopex coin can currently be bought for about $234.86 or 0.01207132 BTC on exchanges.

Dopex Profile

Dopex launched on June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dopex is www.dopex.io. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dopex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

