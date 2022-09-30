Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director William E. Simon, Jr. Acquires 13,200 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.6 %

DEI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.