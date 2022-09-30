Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director William E. Simon, Jr. Acquires 13,200 Shares

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.6 %

DEI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

