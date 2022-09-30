Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Drax Group stock remained flat at $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.20.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

