Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Drax Group stock remained flat at $8.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.20.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

