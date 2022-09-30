Drip Network (DRIP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,409.00

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00032544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,227,701 coins. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

