DuckDaoDime Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00011344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,446,145 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

