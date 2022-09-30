Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-401 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.19 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 6.8 %

NAPA stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.