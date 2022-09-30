Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,742,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 53,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

