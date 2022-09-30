Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 505,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after buying an additional 219,332 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,985,000 after acquiring an additional 163,165 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. 154,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,058. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

