Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 182,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,270. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

