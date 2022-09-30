Dvision Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.74 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $36.74 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network was first traded on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network's official Twitter account is @Dvision_network. Dvision Network's official website is dvision.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

