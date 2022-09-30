DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $446.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

