Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $557.92

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 557.92 ($6.74) and traded as high as GBX 566.10 ($6.84). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 560 ($6.77), with a volume of 3,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.00 million and a P/E ratio of 27,625.00.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

