Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.94

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.94 and traded as low as $35.61. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 1,634 shares changing hands.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.