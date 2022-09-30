Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.94

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.94 and traded as low as $35.61. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 1,634 shares changing hands.
Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.55.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 11.76%.
Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
