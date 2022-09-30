easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 805 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

easyJet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 292.70 ($3.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.72.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

