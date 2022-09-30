Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in September

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Stock Down 19.5 %

Eat & Beyond Global stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

