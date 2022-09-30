Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 290,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

