EDDASwap (EDDA) Price Hits $117.05 on Exchanges

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. EDDASwap has a total market capitalization of $585,231.00 and approximately $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDDASwap coin can now be purchased for about $117.05 or 0.00603136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EDDASwap

EDDASwap’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. The official website for EDDASwap is eddaswap.com. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDDASwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDDASwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDDASwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

