Edge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Edge has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Edge’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.
