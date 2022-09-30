Edge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Edge has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is the infrastructure of Web3. A peer-to-peer network and blockchain providing high performance decentralised web services, powered by the spare capacity all around us.Edge was founded in 2013 as a decentralised alternative to the cloud. Originally called DADI, which stood for “Decentralised Architecture for a Democratic Internet”, the company was renamed Edge in July 2019, taking the name of the network at the heart of the project to better reflect the evolution of the technology and its mission. A crowdsale was held in 2018 to raise funds for the delivery of the core network. Set against a five year roadmap, the crowdsale distributed $EDGE tokens to supporters and future customers. Edge's testnet – running on test.network – was launched in January 2018. The first release of the mainnet was in May 2018. The first products built on top of the Edge Network are DNS and Content Delivery, both of which are live and in production. In 2019 Edge was recognised as the “Best Edge Computing Platform” in the Future Digital Awards. In 2021 the blockchain in the network used for the tracking of network requests was extended to become a mechanism for value transfer. This introduced $XE, a coin used for value attribution within the network, operated as a layer 2 solution for Ethereum. $XE is used for the payment of services; for network staking; for the distribution of node yields; and for community governance. It is bridged to the $EDGE ERC-20 token within the Etheruem network. The project roadmaps for Edge capture the near to mid term development priorities, focused on the core network layer as well as individual services on top of the network (such as Object Storage, Edge Functions and Edge DB). Edge operates a hybrid model of proof of stake and proof of work. Proof of stake is used to help to secure the network, with a stake required to operate a node. Proof of work is used to distribute yield based on the jobs that nodes successfully complete in the network. Edge Network Technologies Limited is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee. It is registered in the United Kingdom. Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Facebook | Reddit | Medium | Github “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

