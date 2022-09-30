Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $12.16

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.50. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 2,111 shares.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $874.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

