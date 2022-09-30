Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $38.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

