Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,203 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 147,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

AFB stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

