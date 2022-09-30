Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.96 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

