Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMNT opened at $98.17 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64.

