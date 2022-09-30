Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average of $247.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

