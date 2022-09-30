Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,442 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $187.90 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $185.40 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42.

