EDUCare (EKT) Hits Market Cap of $299,000.00

EDUCare (EKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 6% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $299,000.00 and approximately $4,220.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

