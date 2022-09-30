Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $2.45 on Monday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.