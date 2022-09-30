EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVAHF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. EGF Theramed Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Get EGF Theramed Health alerts:

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.