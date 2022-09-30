EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVAHF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. EGF Theramed Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

