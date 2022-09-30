Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 5,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,175. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

