Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Short Interest Update

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.24. 1,116,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,088. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $363.37 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.99. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after acquiring an additional 633,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

